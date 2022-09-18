Under the Radar: Chef

Chef PIC: Jannica Honey

Aberdeen-based rapper Ola Akisanya spent his childhood learning violin, before embracing hip-hop and setting up his first studio in his kitchen, which perhaps inevitably led to him being named Chef. Since then, along with producer and long-time collaborator Louis Seivwright, he has gone on to become a lynchpin of Aberdeen’s thriving hip-hop and RnB community, following in the footsteps of local hero Ransom FA.

Chef’s past singles have enjoyed support on 1Extra and Radio Scotland, and in May he showcased at our Wide Days convention, going on to perform at the Otherlands Festival last month. A VR video shot by Edinburgh company Neoneight has just been finished and his next release, titled Saturday, is out on 1 October. A launch performance will take place at Aberdeen’s hip-hop night Scandal three days later with in-stores scheduled at HMV in Edinburgh on 8 October and his home city on 15 October.

The new year will see Chef channelling his early musical experience, when he embarks on collaborations with Scottish Opera and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, which he plans to release as singles – surely a recipe for success. See https://linktr.ee/thisischef

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound