Under the Radar: Catherine Rudie

Combining her traditional folk roots with experimental electronic instrumentation, Catherine Rudie is making waves with debut album, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Catherine Rudie

Hailing from Sutherland and now based between Glasgow and London, Catherine Rudie’s musical career began with traditional folk roots. After starting out singing a capella Gaelic songs at local events and playing the bagpipes in a community pipe band, Rudie began experimenting with electronic instrumentation, gradually combining it with her traditional background.

A past recipient of the Burns Song Award, the release of her fantastic debut album, The Möbius Kiss, led to airplay courtesy of BBC Radio 3, Folk Radio, Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6 Music, and BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show with Janice Forsyth and The Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart. The LP was released via Hudson Records, and lead single London is Changing is being remixed by producer and label founder Andy Bell (Karine Polwart, The Furrow Collective).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudie performs at Belfast's Sunflower Pub today and at Glasgow’s The Glad Cafe on Thursday, supporting Mima Merrow, see https://www.catherinerudie.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound