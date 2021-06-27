Under the Radar: Cathal Murphy

Cathal Murphy

As a teenager, Cathal Murphy enjoyed success with Northern Irish contemporary folk band Cúig, touring extensively in Europe and the US, as well as having a track synced for a popular Air Lingus ad. However, after playing a gig in Edinburgh he decided to move to Scotland, decamping to the capital last year and embarking on a solo project which alludes to his love of jazz and pop.

The result is an impressive debut EP, evoking an 80s easy listening sound which belies his age (Murphy is 21), and which boasts the longest title of any release we have covered: I’m writing to you it can be lonely and beautiful at the edges of print. As an added bonus, the songs are accompanied by a brilliant short film shot by Sam Hurst, due out in mid-July.

This will be preceded by a live performance Murphy recorded with his band in an Edinburgh plant shop, but expect actual gigs in venues to be announced soon. See https://cathalmurphy.co.uk

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

