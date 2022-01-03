Under the Radar: Calum Bowie

Calum Bowie

New single Call Me Back is a super catchy, fast-paced perfect pop gem, and despite only being released a few weeks ago,it has already clocked-up well over 30,000 Spotify streams.

Radio support has followed thanks to Janice Forsyth and Grant Stott on their BBC In the Afternoons show, Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin on BBC Introducing as well as Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio.

He featured on STV News too, talking about becoming a TikTok star during lockdowns, with 16 million video views (and counting), as well as praise coming from higher profile acts including The Snuts and Amy Macdonald.

All being well, he’ll play King Tut’s in Glasgow next month, then The Tunnels in Aberdeen (supporting Rianne Downey) on 6 April and a headline show at The Mash House in Edinburgh on 9 April. See www.facebook.com/Calum-Bowie-142726719730327/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

