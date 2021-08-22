Under the Radar: Bunkhouse

Bunkhouse PIC: Allan Whyte

Bunkhouse are a genuine breath of fresh air, with their own distinctive brand of upbeat electro-pop. Chris Elkin (vocals, guitar and keyboards), Laura Kelly (bass and vocals) and Arion Xenos (drums and saxophone) pack often hilarious, slightly odd, tongue-in-cheek lyrics into playful, experimental pop songs.

Formed in 2019 to “push pop into strange places” (something they’ve accomplished) the Glasgow-based band released their self-titled debut album at the start of the year. This helped secure airplay from Gideon Coe on BBC Radio 6 Music, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, and glowing features in The Skinny and The Irish Times.

Their latest single Middle Management, a bouncy, disco-influenced bopper, catchy, fun and also a bit silly, scored the Single of the Week on Janice Forsyth and Grant Stott’s BBC In the Afternoons show on BBC Radio Scotland last month. On 19 September, Bunkhouse will play live at Broadcast in Glasgow, supporting Mr Ben & The Bens visit https://bunkhouse.bandcamp.com

