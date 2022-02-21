Under the Radar: Brownbear

Matt Hickman of Brownbear PIC: Murray McMillan

Hailing from Ayrshire, Brownbear is the brainchild of singer songwriter Matthew Hickman. The group have been championed by the likes of Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio Scotland and Radio X with their latest song, One More Night, the Single of the Week on both the RAPAL show on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and The Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Scotland.

Released to rave reviews, their debut album What is Home? helped secure various tour dates with The Libertines, with particular highlights including shows at the Barrowland in Glasgow and Alexandra Palace and Hyde Park in London. The band have also played festivals such as Kendal Calling, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and Blue Balls in Switzerland.

Catch them live on 12 March at Greenock Town Hall and 16 March at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall, followed by a string of headline dates visiting Stereo in Glasgow on 25 May, The Mash House in Edinburgh on 26 May and Café Drummond in Aberdeen on 27 May.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

