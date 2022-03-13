Under the Radar: Brooke Combe

Brooke Combe

Growing up in Midlothian, Brooke Combe was raised on a diet of Motown and Whitney Houston and started playing trombone at primary school. In her teens she went on to learn another five instruments, and then, on her music teacher’s suggestion, took up vocals for her Advanced Higher in Music. The latter proved to be a sound decision and has helped put the 21-year-old artist on the path to stardom after her cover of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, landed her a deal with Island Records last year.

In August, her first ever show sold out King Tut’s and support slots for indie giants The Courteeners and The Snuts followed. Meanwhile, Combe has been working in Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios with The Coral’s James Skelly on production duties.

Her new single, Miss Me Now, is evidence of her songwriting prowess with a hooky bassline and singalong vocal making it equally suitable for both dancefloors and radio. A string of festivals are already confirmed, including Kendal Calling, TRNSMT and Truck Fest, while for most of May she is due to tour the UK combining support slots for Miles Kane with her own headline shows. See https://www.facebook.com/brookecombe99/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

