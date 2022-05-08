Under the Radar: Bow Anderson

Bow Anderson PIC: Annie Reid

Edinburgh’s Bow Anderson is fast becoming Scotland’s next big singer-songwriter. The follow up to her viral hit 20s, which clocked-up over 7 million streams on Spotify alone, is the masterful pop song Mama Said, co-written with her friend Jamie Scott about growing up and learning from your mistakes. The central focus: her first serious relationship and how it turned “toxic”.

As a teenager, Anderson was a promising athlete, training in competitive trampolining before an accident put a premature end to her career. It was during her rehabilitation that she focused on making music and moved to London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast-forward to present day, and she’s toured with the likes of Mimi Webb, Ella Eyre and Tom Walker, sold out headline dates in her native Edinburgh and in London, won the Best Pop Act accolade at the prestigious Scottish Music Awards last year and she’s been championed by BBC Radio 1. Plenty of live and festival slots are in the calendar, too. Listen to Mama Said at https://umg.lnk.to/MamaSaid

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk