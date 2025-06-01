Under the Radar: Bottle Rockets

By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Comment
Published 1st Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Bottle Rockets PIC: Jannica Honey
Bottle Rockets PIC: Jannica Honey
We should expect Bottle Rockets’ upward trajectory to continue, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Not to be confused with the veteran American Southern rock outfit of the same name, Glasgow’s Bottle Rockets are a four-piece who have been firing up audiences with their rousing sound.

Picking up a gong at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards in 2023, they properly launched themselves into the public consciousness in 2024, after being crowned BBC Introducing's Scottish Act of the Year. Bookings for leading festivals followed, with appearances at TRNSMT, Belladrum and Tenement Trail, as well as the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

This has been mirrored by enthusiastic support from media including Radio 1, Radio Scotland and even BBC Scotland’s The Nine, not to mention being featured on a British Airways in-flight playlist.

Moreover, there early signs of super fandom in the general public, including various tattoos, one person naming their cat after singer Kenzi and a wedding couple reportedly choosing the Bottle Rockets’ anthemic track Limerence for their first dance.

The band’s next single, The Tide, is out towards the end of June and is taken from the EP titled Falling In Motion, which is set for release later in the summer. We expect the upward trajectory to continue. www.facebook.com/BottleRocketsBand

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk

