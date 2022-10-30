Under the Radar: Bonnie Kemplay

Bonnie Kemplay PIC: Harvey Pearson

Bonnie Kemplay is arguably the most promising young artist in the UK just now, performing a Radio 1 Live Lounge session last year, after being selected ahead of a whopping 10,000 entries from other emerging artists.

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind ever since. We first witnessed her mesmerising live set at The Great Escape, and she then supported Adele in Hyde Park and signed with Dirty Hit (The 1975, Wolf Alice). She’s also clocked-up millions of streams and been championed by the likes of NME, DIY, Clash, Dork and more.

Hailing from Edinburgh, Kemplay is based in Manchester, having moved to study at the Royal Northern College of Music. Her latest single Static is about an arm injury that prevented her from playing guitar and is taken from her debut EP, running out of things to say, running out of things to do, which is released at the end of the month, coinciding with hometown shows at Edinburgh's Sneaky Pete’s on 28 November and Yes in Manchester on 29 November. For more information, visit https://bonniekemplay.ffm.to/bkep1

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound