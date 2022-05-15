Under the Radar: Blair Davie

Blair Davie

Blair Davie is a captivating young artist hailing from Perth. He was among the first acts we saw performing at Creative Scotland’s showcase at the Great Escape Festival in Brighton last week, and not only were his songs beautifully written, they also touched us (and seemingly the entire room) on an emotional level. For an emerging musician, winning over a roomful of strangers is no mean feat.

Sometimes co-written with his friend Kyle Fummey, Davie’s songs explore themes like heartbreak, bullying and coming to terms with his bisexuality, and a particular highlight was his second single Platform 10, released earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of opportunities see Davie live, and we recommend you do so soon. He plays London’s Notting Hill Arts Club on 26 May, supports Under The Radar favourites Fatherson at Glasgow Barrowland on 28 May and performs at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Beauly on 30 July. Full more information, see https://www.blairdavie.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk