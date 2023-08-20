Under the Radar: Bird Cage Theatre

With excellent new single Is This Life due out next month, Bird Cage Theatre will be looking to expand the audience for their unique brand of melodic acoustic indie-rock, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Bird Cage Theatre

Hailing from Newmains in North Lanarkshire, Bird Cage Theatre create a unique brand of melodic acoustic indie-rock. Formed by singer songwriter Chris Molloy, with the addition of school friend Marc Kean on guitar, the lineup is completed by drummer Simon Usher.

They’ve been championed by the popular Have A Word Podcast, with comedians Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale ending their show with the band’s music, and they’ve enjoyed airplay thanks to Iain Anderson on his BBC Radio Scotland show, CamGlen, Trans Radio, Lomond Radio and Perthshire’s Radio Earn as well as support from The Weekender Magazine team, including on their Spotify playlists.

Their excellent new single, Is This Life, is a touching tribute to Molloy’s partner and in general, to supporting one another through challenging times. The song is self-released next month and is taken from their debut EP, which was produced by UTR favourite Ross Hamilton (Saint Phnx / Bad Mannequins / Seafret). Keep an eye on https://linktr.ee/birdcagetheatre for details of upcoming live shows and more new music.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound