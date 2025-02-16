Under the Radar: Bikini Body

Bikini Body

Disparate five-piece act coalesce around vocalist Vicky Kavanagh, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Bikini Body formed in Edinburgh and bring together a disparate group of members hailing from as far afield as Seattle and East Sussex. The five-piece act coalesce around vocalist Vicky Kavanagh, whose sparky, spoken-word verses overlay pacy bass and jagged guitar-driven songs which are likely to appeal to fans of Radio 4, the Slits and Viagra Boys.

Bikini Body have appeared at Manchester Psych Fest and Kelburn Garden Party, as well as supporting kindred musical spirits such as Getdown Services and Deadletter, not to mention garnering airplay from 6Music to influential American station KEXP.

The band’s latest track, The News, was produced by Chris McCrory at Glasgow’s Green Door studio and is accompanied by an animated video made by Joshua Roland. It forms part of a slit single with Conscious pilot which, will be available on CD and cassette from 20 February.

This will be followed by the two bands embarking on an 11-date tour of the UK, which includes Scottish dates at Glasgow’s Rum Shack (7 March), Leith Cricket Club (8 March) and The Tunnels in Aberdeen (9 March). Bikini Body | Instagram, Facebook | Linktree