Under the Radar: BETA WAVES

Glasgow duo BETA WAVES consists of Dale Easson (vocals and guitar) and Harry Crossan (beats and synths) who have spent the last few years mixing their brand of modern electro, ably assisted by producer Jim Lowe (Stereophonics, The Charlatans, Beyoncé).
Their most recent single Tripod was released last week, and completes the release of their EP, All For You: Dance, out on First Run Records.
Previous support has come from Spotify, where they’ve featured on both the New Music Friday and Scotify editorial playlists, as well as via airplay from Vic Galloway on BBC Radio Scotland, the RAPAL team on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and Dean Jackson via Beat on the Beeb.
They’ve also played festival slots at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, EH6, multi-venue event Tenement Trail and most recently YouthBEATZ in Dumfries. The band have also supported acts including Jungle, Holy Esque and UTR favourites Neon Waltz.
They headline Glasgow’s McChuills on 28 July, with support from SHEARS, and they play Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s supporting Fourth Daughter on 5 August. Visit https://linktr.ee/BETAWAVES
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound
