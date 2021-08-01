Under the Radar: Berta Kennedy

Berta Kennedy

Bethany Anderson, aka Berta Kennedy is a singer-songwriter and producer. Originally from Greenock, she is now based in Edinburgh after moving to the capital to study music.

Kennedy writes, performs and records from home, before mixing and mastering the tracks herself. Last week, she performed a Live Session on Scotland’s BBC Introducing show with Shereen Cutkelvin and Phoebe I-H, she’s been championed by BBC Scotland’s Vic Galloway as one of his 25 Artists to Watch in 2021 and her latest single, Cycles (and B-side A Tomorrow Thing), have enjoyed airplay across the BBC. Some recent producer credits include songs by White Novels and Rachel Hart.

Next Monday, 9 August, Kennedy is scheduled to support Brooke Combe at King Tut’s for their Summer Nights Festival, on 20 August she supports John Rush at Glasgow’s St Luke’s, and on 26 November she performs at The Biscuit Factory in Edinburgh as part of the EH6 Festival. Her excellent new single Free-Swimming is self-released on 13 August, see https://www.bertakennedy.co.uk

