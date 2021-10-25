Under the Radar: Bemz

Bemz PIC: Andy Low

Rapper and DJ Bemz spent the first 14 years of his life in South London, before going to live with his aunt and scientist uncle in Stranraer.

A year after his arrival in Scotland he began freestyling with his brother, with influences ranging from gospel, to Fela Kuti and UK rap superstar Giggs. In 2017 he began a new lyrical journey, writing about his own life experiences, which in turn has been rewarded with growing interest in his music, which is eminently listenable.

Nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year Award for his 2020 release, Saint Of Lost Causes, he has been championed by the likes of Radio Scotland, The Skinny and our sister paper The Scotsman, not to mention landing support slots both in Scotland and England with The Snuts.

Although his next domestic live fixture is not until 13 January, headlining the King Tut’s New Year Revolution, look out for his afrohouse DJ sets at SWG3. And once Cop26 is over, he’ll be heading to Kelvingrove Gallery to shoot a video which will be premiered in the new year. See www.soundcloud.com/bemzrtw

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Taking place at QMU in Glasgow on 6 November during COP26, Common Ground Fest aims to bring together musicians, politicians, activists and the general public with the goal of transforming the economy and saving the planet. Presented by FiiS (Festival Internacional de Innovación Social) and WEAll (Wellbeing Economy Alliance), the programme includes talks from Caroline Lucas MP, Dr Katherine Trebeck, Sandrine Dixson, Pat Kane and Julieta Martínez, as well as music from The Fratellis, The Dalmar Chorus (Kapil Seshasayee, Willie Campbell), Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, Sacred Paws and Kitti, see https://www.commongroundfest.org (Free entry, doors 4pm, ages 14+)

