Under the Radar: Beldon Haigh

Beldon Haigh

Hailing from Falkirk, Beldon Haigh are a rare gem: they write politically charged, alt-rock protest songs, shining a spotlight on the injustices and social issues of our time, but they do so in an entertaining way. Their latest single Anyway You Want It, features their now infamous life-like masks of Donald Trump (bass), Vladimir Putin (drums) and Kim Jong Un (guitar), created by world famous artist Landon Meier.

The band have amassed a global following, and their videos regularly clock up millions of views. They’ve sold out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and featured on the STV News, when they went viral with their anti-Trump, anti-handgun track. They’ve been championed by veteran musician and journalist John Robb via Louder Than War and received airplay across the BBC, including on BBC Radio 4, and on Amazing Radio. See Beldon Haigh live in Alloa at The Oakwood Lounge on 4 November supporting Deltamanic, and to watch their videos, keep an eye on https://beldonhaigh.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound