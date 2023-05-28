Under the Radar: Bee Asha

Bee Asha is a poet, spoken word and rap artist from Edinburgh. In a triumphant 2021, she released her brilliant debut album From Girl To Men, won the Best Newcomer award at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMAs), co-founded award-winning charity The Spit it Out Project and was featured in The Young Women’s Movement 30 under 30 most inspirational women.More recently she received mentoring from UTR favourite and BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year BEMZ and showcased at the prestigious New Skool Rules urban music festival in Rotterdam. She’s currently working on her new album The Gitika Project – a multi-artform project combining music, poetry, filmmaking and performance.