Under the Radar: Bee Asha

With a new album in the pipeline and her Spit It Out Festival about to launch in Edinburgh and Glasgow, spoken word and rap artist Bee Asha has a busy summer ahead, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Published 28th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Bee Asha is a poet, spoken word and rap artist from Edinburgh. In a triumphant 2021, she released her brilliant debut album From Girl To Men, won the Best Newcomer award at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMAs), co-founded award-winning charity The Spit it Out Project and was featured in The Young Women’s Movement 30 under 30 most inspirational women.More recently she received mentoring from UTR favourite and BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year BEMZ and showcased at the prestigious New Skool Rules urban music festival in Rotterdam. She’s currently working on her new album The Gitika Project – a multi-artform project combining music, poetry, filmmaking and performance.

Running from 15-25 June throughout Glasgow, Edinburgh and online, her Spit It Out Festival comprises workshops, talks and performances and features Asha in numerous sessions including a music and poetry writing workshop (online) on 20 June. She is also appearing at the Bradford Literary Festival on 29 June and plays Kelburn Garden Party on 30 June, see https://linktr.ee/beeasha

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound

Related topics:EdinburghGlasgow