Under the Radar: Becky Sikasa

BeckySikasa PIC: Susan Mcfadzean

We first encountered the sublime Becky Sikasa a few years ago, performing as one half of excellent duo Lunir, and we were so impressed that we promptly booked them to perform at one of our Wide Days festival takeover nights.

Sikasa is now performing solo under her own name and we were equally captivated with her show as part of Cryptic Glasgow’s cutting-edge sonic arts festival Sonica earlier this year.

The artist has been busy, having already released numerous singles in 2022 – we recommend the breathtakingly beautiful Lullaby and soulful Keeper.

Earlier this year she showcased at c/o Pop festival, and she has plenty of live appearances in the calendar. Today she’s playing Edelweißpiraten Festival in Germany with her band, next Sunday she plays Refugee Festival – Home Sweet Scotland at The Bungalow in Paisley, then it’s back to mainland Europe for At the B-sites festival in Cologne on 9 July before her debut headline show at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 24 July. See https://linktr.ee/beckysikasa

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk