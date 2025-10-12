Under the Radar: Awful Eyes
Awful Eyes have made a big impression on Glasgow’s music scene this year, selling out two headline shows, playing King Tut’s Summer Nights and performing at Tenement Trail this weekend.
This is even more impressive given that band members Jess Doro and Olivia Howard had never played in a band before and had to respectively learn to pay guitar and bass before recruiting bandmates Percy Steele (lead guitar) and Nicky Ince (drums).
Taking inspiration from the likes of Viagra Boys, Gang Of Four and Interpol, the quartet have already proved popular across BBC Introducing’s various shows, including the Radio 1 programme, and a recent recording session with Dead Pony’s Blair Crichton on production duties looks set to further cement their popularity with the track Post Punk Revival. Released as a single last week, it’s a guitar-driven banger boasting a suitably bouncy chorus and the added bonus of ten lyrical Easter eggs sublimely referencing the The Fall, Bauhaus and The Smiths.
Awful Eyes will next perform at Glasgow’s Fheadain festival on 1 November and are currently working on new tracks likely to propel them onto various ones-to-watch lists for 2026, see https://linktr.ee/awfuleyesband
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
