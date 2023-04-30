Under the Radar: Aurora Engine

Aurora Engine

Originally from the north-east of England, Aurora Engine (aka Deborah Shaw) is an impressive Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter, composer and producer. She’s been championed by BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Introducing Teeside, composes music for film and TV and last year she was commissioned by Sound Scotland to create Terre, an exploration of her relationship with the natural world.

Mixing progressive electronica with harp, piano and song, her intriguing album Secret Knock (released October 2023) will appeal to fans of Björk, Kate Bush and Under the Radar favourite Anna Meredith. Its diverse themes include drunken brawls, tales of imaginary friends, the porn industry, and Shaw’s experiences as a single mother.

