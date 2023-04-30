All Sections
Under the Radar: Aurora Engine

Aurora Engine is an impressive Edinburgh-based artist mixing electronica with harp, piano and song, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

By Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Published 30th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Aurora EngineAurora Engine
Aurora Engine

Originally from the north-east of England, Aurora Engine (aka Deborah Shaw) is an impressive Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter, composer and producer. She’s been championed by BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Introducing Teeside, composes music for film and TV and last year she was commissioned by Sound Scotland to create Terre, an exploration of her relationship with the natural world.

Mixing progressive electronica with harp, piano and song, her intriguing album Secret Knock (released October 2023) will appeal to fans of Björk, Kate Bush and Under the Radar favourite Anna Meredith. Its diverse themes include drunken brawls, tales of imaginary friends, the porn industry, and Shaw’s experiences as a single mother.

Lead single Miniature Self is released on 9 June, and Shaw also plays Edinburgh’s Whitespace Gallery on 22 June and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in July, before embarking on a Scottish tour taking in Mull, Jura, Glasgow’s Glad Cafe and a Made In Scotland showcase at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. See https://www.auroraengine.com/

