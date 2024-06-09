Under the Radar: Ari Tsugi

Ari Tsugi have been making a big impact on the jazz scene with enthusiastic support across the dial, including plays on 6Music, Radio 2, Radio 3, Worldwide FM, Jazz FM and Totally Wired, not to mention stations in France and Japan.

The eight-piece band has its origins in Glasgow School of Art and boasts members from around the world, who include a sculptor, an actress, a painter, an animator and a researcher in radiation-shielding materials for nuclear fusion reactors.

The multi-instrumental outfit incorporate psychedelic elements into their sound and this week they released the single Haru, which is introduced in Japanese and birdsong. It will be followed on 5 July with the album Simultaneity, on Rebecca’s Records, the label founded by DJ and producer Rebecca Vasmant.

Ari Tsugi

No strangers to the live circuit, Ari Tsugi have toured Eastern Europe and throughout the UK. Forthcoming shows include Glasgow’s Nice ’n’ Sleazy on 18 June and a secret show at Glastonbury Festival and Edinburgh’s Summerhall on 4 July. To coincide with the release date they will be signing copies of the very limited vinyl edition at Glasgow’s Some Great Reward record shop. See www.instagram.com/aritsugimusic/

