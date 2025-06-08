Under the Radar: Ant Thomaz
Ant Thomaz is a remarkable talent, formerly featuring in the bands Union Of Knives and DOPESICKFLY, and he’s now set to release his debut album, GAIA, inspired by and featuring his daughter of the same name.
To date, he has supported artists such as Eddi Reader, Starsailor, Big Country and Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape, collaborated with comedian, actor and singer Karen Dunbar and been championed by Aarti Joshi on Go Radio, Michelle McManus on The Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Scotland, Meg Lellan via BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and Derek McCutcheon on CamGlen Radio.
The upbeat lead single from the album, Believe, is released next week and has already been featured by the BBC Upload team. See Thomaz live in Glasgow this Friday at The Rum Shack, at both the Eden and Leith Festivals on Saturday, at The Old Bridge Inn in Aviemore on 21 June, and later in the summer at the Sounds of Iona Festival, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and Callendar Jazz and Blues Festival. See https://www.instagram.com/ant_thomaz
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Blue Raspberry, Dark Fruit Punch and Strawberry & Lime. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.