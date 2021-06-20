Under the Radar: Amy Papiransky

Amy Papiransky

Originally from the town of Keith in Moray, Amy Papiransky is now based in Glasgow where she teaches music. She been a finalist in the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year, toured America, Canada, Ireland, Germany and India, and performed on BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay Show, BBC Proms in the Park and Roddy Hart’s Quay Sessions.

Recently, KT Tunstall and her management team have been championing the singer-songwriter, and she’s featured as the Single of the Week on the Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Scotland with Janice Forsyth and Grant Stott, as well as securing airplay on BBC Introducing with Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin, and on Soho Radio and Amazing Radio, as well as featuring on numerous Spotify playlists.

Her latest single, Summertime Blues, was released at the beginning of the month and sees her team up with Angus Lyon, who produced and recorded her debut album Read Me Write in 2019. The future is looking very bright for Papiransky. Keep an eye out for her new music video, out on Wednesday at https://amypapiransky.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

