Under the Radar: AISHA

AISHA

Glasgow-based DJ and producer AISHA has carved out an international reputation on the techno scene thanks to the Animal Farm night she co-hosts at Glasgow’s Sub Club with Quail, with whom she has also released three EPs on legendary label Soma Records.

As a regular at Berlin’s Berghain, a nightspot of such importance that a court officially recognised it as a cultural institution, it should come as no surprise that her first solo release will be on Germany’s Drec Records. The five track EP, which includes remixes by Patrick Dre and JoeFarr, is released on 13 August (on digital platforms and on vinyl) and it includes pummeling beats, rave synths and an infusion of hard trance for good measure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AISHA recently performed a DJ set on the Hör Berlin YouTube channel, which boasts over 250,000 subscribers, and she takes to the decks in front of a physical audience on 5 September as part of the line-up of Glasgow’s Riverside Festival, alongside acts including Jamie XX, Eclaire Fifi, Disclosure and Amelie Lens.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/aisha.gla

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a range of flavours, 7.5% ABV. The Dragon Soop Virtual OpenMic night #SOOPERSTARS2021 provides a platform for musicians and comedians to reach a new audience of over 150,000. Submit a video of an original song or comedy sketch before 7pm on the first of the month or tune in to watch via Facebook. Please drink responsibly 18+ only. https://www.dragonsoop.com

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.