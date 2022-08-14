Under the Radar: AiiTee

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AiiTee

Growing up in Aberdeen, AiiTee got her musical foundation through singing in her church choir, but it was seeing the success of Emeli Sandé (who also hails from the North East) which first led her to consider a career in music. In 2019, she met rapper Chef and producer Louis Seivwright – two kindred spirits active in the city’s hip-hop scene.

AiiTee’s debut release, Love Don’t Fall, which blends afrobeat, soul, gospel and R’n’B, came out in the summer of 2020, and garnered respectable coverage and airplay on Radio Scotland and Amazing Radio. This in turn this led to her TV debut on Scottish music show Tune, as well as the support of megaband Rudimental.

Now based in Edinburgh, where she is studying computer science, AiiTee recently released her latest single Confidence, which coincided with an appearance on Radio’s 4s Loose Ends Programme. This is set to be followed by a series of live dates including BE United at Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket on 19 August, Otherlands Festival that same weekend, the Pitch music convention in Glasgow on 27 August and Aberdeen’s True North Festival on 8 September.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon host the music seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide. Their next event takes place on Monday 22 August and is a launch for the book Edinburgh’s Greatest Hits, which charts the city’s musical history. www.borntobewide.co.uk