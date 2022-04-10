Under the Radar: Adam Shaw

Adam Shaw

Scotland has been enjoying a boom in electronic music of late, with Riverside, Terminal V and The Fly Events hosting some of the biggest music events in the country and DJ Ewan McVicar scoring a huge hit at the end of 2021. Now Airdrie producer Adam Shaw is setting his sights on becoming the next success story.

Although he spent his teens behind a drum kit, his father’s obsession with 90s rave tunes rubbed off on him and led to him honing his studio skills, before taking a crash course in DJing and a booking to play London’s Ministry of Sound on 6 May.

Shaw is proving skilled at penning piano house anthems which would have fitted perfectly on the shows of legendary Scottish radio DJ Tom Wilson, and he already has three tracks lined up for release over the summer on Cliff Top Records.

However, he is not afraid to dabble in other genres, with his latest single, Berghain (which came out on Friday), boasting a vintage techno vibe. Dedicated to the legendary Berlin club, his next move might well be to the German capital.

