Under the Radar: Accident Machine

Accident Machine

Expect to hear Ancient Machine’s forthcoming track Real Dreams in a DJ set near you soon, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Accident Machine are Edinburgh-based duo Mairi “b” Pots and George T, who were brought together by the city’s godmother of clubbing, Trendy Wendy, for a live-streamed DJ set during the pandemic. This musical meeting of minds led to a studio jam which in turn has now developed into a firmer creative fixture.

At the beginning of this month, Accident Machine released a collaboration with Natasha Kitty Katt titled Circus Deep, based on the concept of a 19th century extravaganza. This will be followed on 28 March with a launch night at Edinburgh’s West Port Oracle for a new an EP on Paradise Palms Records, which will initially be available only on cassette.

The title track, Real Dreams, is a spoken word duet underpinned with an infectious acid vibe, accessible enough to slip into a broad range of DJ sets. This will be premiered on the influential online platform Ransom Note at the beginning of April, with a full digital release scheduled for 28 April.

A collaboration with video artist, musician and photographer Dani Sonder is also in the pipeline and Accident Machine are at Kelburn Garden Party in early July. See instagram.com/accident_machine

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk