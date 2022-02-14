Saint PHNX, Stone, Terra Kin, Finn Askew, Dead Pony, The Roly Mo, Kitti and Etta Marcus will all be appearing with Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, Tom Grennan and Nile Rodgers on the festival’s opening day.

Baby Strange, Parliamo, CVC, George O’Hanlon, Medicine Cabinet, Pip Millet and CMAT have joined Saturday’s line-up alongside The Strokes, Foals, The Snuts, Jimmy Eat World and Maximo Park.

Sunday’s line-up, which includes Lewis Capaldi, Wolf Alice, DMA’s, Sigrid and Easy Life, will now feature Everyone You Know, The Reytons, Bonnie Kemplay, Alex Amor, Rianne Downey, Dylan Fraser, Luz and Connor Fyfe.

Lanarkshire teenager Fyfe, who at 15 is the youngest act in the festival's line-up, said: “I was buzzin to go this year to see the rest of the lineup, but to be asked to play is mentall. It feels class and I'm ready for it.”

Glasgow post-punk indie outfit Dead Pony said: “Festival season is our absolute favourite time of the year.

"We all love the sunshine, having a few drinks and playing to crowds who are equally as excited to be there as we are.

“What makes it better though is playing at a festival in your own city and being able to see your friends and family in the crowd. It’s so special to share that experience. All of us cannot wait for TRNSMT.”

Jack Dailly, singer with Perth pop outfit Parliamo, said: “To play Scotland’s biggest festival is a dream come true for Parliamo, we can’t wait to lay our tunes to a wider audience of music fans from Scotland and further afield that will hopefully jump right on board the wagon of madness that is Parliamo. It’s a massive opportunity for us and we’ll be going full throttle for it.”

TRNSMT was one of Scotland’s few summer music festivals to survive the impact of Covid restrictions in 2021 after organisers moved the event, which had been staged in July since its launched in 2017, to September.