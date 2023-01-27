50 new artists have been added to the star-studded line-up for TRNSMT 2023, with familiar names and stage details also revealed ahead of the three-day festival in Glasgow.

The View, The Big Moon, Pale Waves, The Kooks, Nothing But Thieves and pop sensation Mimi Webb has been added to the already incredible Saturday bill of main stage headliners, including Sam Fender and Kasabian.

Hot off the heels of his debut album, Glasgow star Joesef will also be joining the iconic main stage on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FLO, the first band to ever scoop a BRITs Rising Star Award have also been added to the bill, while Declan Welsh and The Decadent West who played TRNSMT’s King Tut’s stage in 2021 will return take on the main stage in the year that will see their second album launch.

50 new artists have been added to the star-studded line-up for TRNSMT 2023, with familiar names and stage details also revealed ahead of the three-day festival in Glasgow.

Alt-rock bands Pale Waves and Crawlers have been added to the Sunday line up which will see The 1975 close the curtains on TRNSMT 2023.

TRNSMT has also revealed the hotly anticipated lineup for the iconic King Tut’s Stage. TikTok sensation and BRIT nominee Cat Burns, will headline the stage on Friday with the stage set to host the best in new talent with Dean Lewis, Warmduscher, The Big Moon, Hot Milk, Hamish Hawk, Swim School and The Joy Hotel.

Scotland’s LF System will feature on the King Tut’s stage on Saturday, along with fan favourites The Wombats. Joining them will be TikTok star Cian Ducrot, along with The Coronas, Lucy Spraggan, The Mary Wallopers and Cassia.

Nothing But Thieves, The Enemy and The Amazons. Brighton-based indie rock band Lovejoy, Bob Vylan, Dream Wife, Lucia & The Best Boys, and Calum Bowie will also all feature on the stage on Sunday.

The line up for TRNSMT

The lineup for TRNSMT’s River stage, dedicated to supporting rising stars will see Nati Dreddd, The Royston Club, Flowerovlove, Cloth, Siights, High Vis, and Slix all perform on Friday. The Blinders, Afflecks Palace, along with rising stars Lauran Hibberd, Finn Foxell, Heidi Curtis, The Big Day, and the soon to be announced BBC Introducing Scottish Act of the Year winner will also feature on the Saturday. Indie group Only the Poets, Skylights,Uninvited, Andrew Cushin, Tommy Lefroy, Nieve Ella, and Cathy Jain will all feature on the final day.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT said: “The lineup for TRNSMT 2023 has just got bigger with the addition of 50 more acts playing across the weekend. The new additions are a fantastic mix of some of the hottest artists in the UK right now, packed with BRIT Award nominated and winning acts Mimi Webb, FLO, Cat Burns and LF System as well as festival favourites Nothing But Thieves, The Wombats, and The View.

“TRNSMT has well and truly established itself as Scotland’s premier music festival and we are so looking forward to seeing all the fans back at Glasgow Green this July.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place from 7-9th July, 50,000 music fans will descend on Glasgow per day to enjoy Scotland’s biggest festival.

Main stage performances include the already announced Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, George Ezra, Kasabian, Royal Blood, Niall Horan, Aitch, Becky Hill, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, The Kooks, Inhaler, Ashnikko, Maisie Peters, Jamie Webster, and Brooke Combe.