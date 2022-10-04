There have been a total of 27 films featuring agent 007, with seven actors taking on the dream role so far – Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

An eighth is expected to be announced soon, with a number of famous faces in the frame, after Craig confirmed ‘No Time To Die’ would be his swansong.

It was Scotland’s Sean Connery who was the original Bond, playing the British spy for the fist time in Dr No in 1962.

In the intervening seven decades the films have remained hugely popular, as have the theme songs that are traditionally played in full over lush opening credits.

Many famous voices have taken their turn in singing a Bond theme, from Tom Jones and Louis Armstrong in the earlier films, to Billie Eilish and Madonna in more recent years.

When it comes to the British record-buying public they have received a decidedly mixed reaction, with big hitters missing out on a place in the top 10 including all three of Shirley Bassey's memorable efforts – Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever and Moonraker.

And Lulu’s The Man With The Golden Gun failed to even crack the top 40 when released in 1975.

Others have had much greater success in climbing the charts – here are the 10 with the highest positions according to the UK Official Charts.

1. Sam Smith: Spectre It's a remarkable fact that they first artist to hit number one with a Bond theme was Britain's Sam Smith in 2015. His song 'Writing's On The Wall' was the theme to Daniel Craig's Spectre and spent 17 weeks in the top 40.

2. Billie Eilish The world didn't have to wait long for a second Bond number one - Billie Eilish repeated the trick in 2020 for her titular theme song for No Time To Die. The film was the last to star Daniel Craig and the song remained in the top 40 for 12 weeks.

3. Duran Duran: A View to a Kill Led by frontman Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran were one of the biggest bands in Britain when they released A View to a Kill in 1985. Accompanied by a memorable video spoofing the James Bond film of the same name it appeared in, it was only kept off the top spot by Paul Hardcastle's huge hit single '19'.

4. Adele: Skyfall Adele probably isn't too concerned at only getting to number two with 2012's Skyfall - having landed an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the song. It was the distinctly underwhelming Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child' that stopped it reaching the top spot.