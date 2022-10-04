Top Bond Songs: Here are the 10 most popular James Bond movie theme songs, according to UK chart placings - from Billie Eilish to Louis Armstrong
As Bond fans celebrate the 60th anniversary of the world premiere of the first ever 007 film, we’re taking a look at the songs that have helped make the film series iconic.
There have been a total of 27 films featuring agent 007, with seven actors taking on the dream role so far – Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
An eighth is expected to be announced soon, with a number of famous faces in the frame, after Craig confirmed ‘No Time To Die’ would be his swansong.
It was Scotland’s Sean Connery who was the original Bond, playing the British spy for the fist time in Dr No in 1962.
In the intervening six decades the films have remained hugely popular, as have the theme songs that are traditionally played in full over lush opening credits.
Many famous voices have taken their turn in singing a Bond theme, from Tom Jones and Louis Armstrong in the earlier films, to Billie Eilish and Madonna in more recent years.
When it comes to the British record-buying public they have received a decidedly mixed reaction, with big hitters missing out on a place in the top 10 including all three of Shirley Bassey's memorable efforts – Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever and Moonraker.
And Lulu’s The Man With The Golden Gun failed to even crack the top 40 when released in 1975.
Others have had much greater success in climbing the charts – here are the 10 with the highest positions according to the UK Official Charts.
