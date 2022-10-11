Members of the band Blink-182 including Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and the returning Tom DeLonge will give a series of shows across the globe, the first tour of its kind for almost 10 years.

Fans in Scotland will be excited to know that a performance is due to take place in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on September 2, 2023.

The band will play a series of UK dates across September and October 2023 and tickets will be on sale for these performances at 10am on Monday, October 17 at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Blink-182 UK tour dates 2023

For full details of Blink-182’s tour you can visit their website here.

2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4 September SSE Arena, Belfast

11 October London, The O2 Arena

14 October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16 October Manchester, AO Arena

Blink-182 new single and album

Blink-182 will release a new single entitled “Edging” on Friday, October 14.

It marks the first time in around 10 years that Mark, Travis and Tom have recorded in the studio together.