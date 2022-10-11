Tom DeLonge returns to Blink-182: Blink-182 coming to Glasgow OVO Hydro with Tom DeLonge after 8 years away from Blink
Blink-182 is set to take on their “biggest tour ever” next year as the multi-platinum group announce their return along with Tom DeLonge for the first time since 2014.
Members of the band Blink-182 including Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and the returning Tom DeLonge will give a series of shows across the globe, the first tour of its kind for almost 10 years.
Fans in Scotland will be excited to know that a performance is due to take place in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on September 2, 2023.
The band will play a series of UK dates across September and October 2023 and tickets will be on sale for these performances at 10am on Monday, October 17 at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
Blink-182 UK tour dates 2023
For full details of Blink-182’s tour you can visit their website here.
2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow
4 September SSE Arena, Belfast
11 October London, The O2 Arena
14 October Birmingham, Utilita Arena
16 October Manchester, AO Arena
Blink-182 new single and album
Blink-182 will release a new single entitled “Edging” on Friday, October 14.
It marks the first time in around 10 years that Mark, Travis and Tom have recorded in the studio together.
“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” the band commented on a brand-new trailer that was uploaded on YouTube.
