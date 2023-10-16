Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake face 7500-strong rebellion over sports bar vision for St Andrews cinema

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind the business hopig to transform the historic New Picture House cinema in St Andrews into a sports bar. Picture: Ethan Miller/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are facing a rebellion in Scotland after more than a petition opposite their plans to turn a historic cinema into a sports bar attracted more than 7500 backers.

The golfing superstar and chart-topping singer have been accused of threatening to “strip away” a vital part of the identity and history of St Andrews after unveiling plans to overhaul the town’s New Picture House cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woods and Timberlake are backers of a real estate firm Nexus Luxury Collection, which has chosen the only cinema in St Andrews as the next location for a chain of “premium sports and entertainment” pubs after the first T-Squared Social recently opened in the heart of Manhattan.

The New Picture House cinema opened in St Andrews in 1931.

The owners of the independent cinema say the “unique investment opportunity” will secure the long-term future of the building as an entertainment venue, which dates back to 1931.

However the petition launched by a St Andrews University student describes the cinema as “the heart and soul of St Andrews” which stands as a testament to the town’s rich history.

The New Picture House is protected as a B-listed building government agency Historic Environment Scotland, which describes it as “a little-altered cinema in an unusual, and possibly unique, marriage of styles created to sit within a traditional St Andrews streetscape without compromising the comfort and technical excellence expected by the discerning cinema-going public of the inter-war period.”

Its website states: “The emphasis at the New Picture House is on distinct local identity and this is very rare in cinema design of the 1930s.”

Instigated by Ash Johann, programme curator of the St Andrews Film Festival, the petition states: “As the only cinema in our town, the New Picture House holds a special place in the hearts of all who call this beautiful place home.

“It’s not just a cinema, it’s a sanctuary of memories, a place where our diverse community comes together to share in the joy of film and culture. It's where friendships are forged, where families bond, and where we find solace in the embrace of art and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We share a common fear for future generations who may be denied the opportunity to experience this cultural hub. It's a part of our identity, a source of pride, and an integral element of our town's fabric. To allow it to fade away would be a disservice to our rich heritage and the generations yet to come.”

When the venture was announced earlier this month, Timberlake insisted it would be “so much more than a typical sports bar experience.

He said: “It's a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort."

Woods added: “I’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments at St Andrews. We wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept to St Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St Andrews and visitors alike.”

However the petition has branded the proposed transformation “deeply alarming” and said the revamp would see the building “cater predominantly to wealthy tourists in future."

It adds: "Such a development is out of touch with the needs and desires of the local community and the student population. It threatens to marginalise the very people who have nurtured and sustained the New Picture House for generations.”

Boris Bosilkov, founder and director of the St Andrews Film Festival, said: “I am deeply concerned about the implications of this American-driven gentrification on the erosion of our Scottish Identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that the New Picture House is not just the sole cinema in this historic town, but also a part of our cultural heritage.

"It is our duty as Scottish citizens to preserve the art of our town.

“We received 4000 signatures from like-minded concerned citizens in just 24 hours, the figure is now at 7500 and with our grass-roots movement still growing, we expect it to continue rising.