Theo Croker, Edinburgh review - 'a continually shifting soundscape of sampled song, hip-hop beats and instrumental effects'

There were times when it would have been good to have heard this superb trumpeter sounding out less encumbered by sonic mayhem, writes Jim Gilchrist
By Jim Gilchrist
Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:39 BST

Theo Croker, Spiegeltent, Edinburgh ****

“What’s up Edinburgh?” was Theo Croker’s cheerfully laconic enjoinder to a packed Spiegeltent before he blew a long, low trumpet note over Idris Frederick’s piano chimes before unleashing what sounded like rainforest twittering, introducing a near-continually shifting soundscape of sampled song, speech, hip-hop beats and instrumental effects.

As a band – completed by bassist Eric Wheeler and drummer Miguel Russell – they were rarely still, not least Croker, as he swivelled between his mics and the console with which he controlled the near-continual cavalcade of sound effects. Croker’s playing shifted between the mellow and the muscular, his characteristically rich, phrasing sometimes looped into a barrage of brazen sound and occasionally blasting notes sky high. Band members were given ample scope to exercise their own chops, Frederick delivering squalling synth breaks, while in To Be We, Wheeler’s deeply resonant bass groove underpinned floating horn and the soft yet imperious declaiming of recorded Croker collaborator Jill Scott.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Theo Croker PIC: Obidigbo NzeribeTheo Croker PIC: Obidigbo Nzeribe
Theo Croker PIC: Obidigbo Nzeribe

Russell’s powerful drumming subsided into smoochy brush work for the mellow serenade of Dinner With Sade, before staccato trumpet worked up a portentous flourish over drum rolls to herald Hero Stomp, an at times bewildering clamjamfry of semi-audible recorded speech (there was a message about standing up for rights somewhere in there), snatches of song and impressively punchy live playing. There were, in fairness, times when I would like to have heard this superb trumpeter sounding out less encumbered by sonic mayhem.

Croker then other band members quit the stage one at a time – Russell drumming until the last, before a loudly demanded encore delivered Where Will You Go?, Croker singing softly before issuing echoing trumpet statements, then rapping as the band worked up a solid groove to round off.

Related topics:Edinburgh
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice