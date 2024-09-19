The Scotsman Sessions #421: Marky Wildtype

Welcome to the Scotsman Sessions, a series of short video performances from artists all around the country introduced by our critics. This week, Edinburgh-based songwriter and producer Marky Wildtype performs his recent single, Place of Peace

Mild-mannered Mark Blanford is software engineer by day, “fully DIY independent songwriter/producer” Marky Wildtype by night. And any other time he chooses to make music, which is often. The painstaking fruits of his latest labours were released in early July as his first full electric album, If Destroyed Still True.

“When I say DIY, I mean I wrote, arranged, performed – with the exception of some drum tracks – recorded and mixed everything myself, at home,” he says. The results are accomplished, emotional earworms carved from personal pain and musical experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad