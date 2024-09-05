Welcome to the Scotsman Sessions, a series of short video performances from artists all around the country introduced by our critics. This week, saxophonist Euan Kemp – the 2024 Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year – plays two short pieces from Ibert’s Histoires, accompanied by pianist Claire Haslin

It’s surprisingly easy to find a time to speak with 17-year-old East Dunbartonshire saxophonist Euan Kemp. “I’ve actually just finished school,” he explains – so time, for the moment at least, is mostly his own. You can see why Kemp might want to take things easy: he’s had a particularly hectic close to his school years, with not only exams, but also the small matter of winning the title of Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year at the end of May.

“The competition was in three rounds, between February and May, and I played different things for each one,” he explains. “For the final I wanted to do something that was more of a thought-out programme rather than just showpieces. So I did a modern piece by Japanese composer Ryo Noda, which has loads of weird playing techniques and even one bit where I get to growl, then a standard piece from the saxophone repertoire, the Fantaisie-Impromptu by André Jolivet.” As well as a cash prize for his competition win, Kemp will receive crucial support from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. “I get a recording session, which is really cool, and I also get a lesson from one of the RCS teachers and I get to take part in one of their masterclasses next year.”

Kemp’s musical immersion began early in life, first in choirs, then on the piano – “though I never really enjoyed the latter. After I first picked up the saxophone, I didn’t really go for it until S2, and then I really found my love for it.” But despite his evident sax expertise – ably demonstrated on his Scotsman Sessions video – it’s far from the only string to his musical bow. “I’ve also been doing a lot of conducting,” he explains – and he has Scottish Opera’s Music Director Stuart Stratford as a conducting mentor. “This year, I formed an ensemble at Douglas Academy, where I was a student, and we ran two-week sessions where other students could come and play a concerto with a small chamber orchestra, which I conducted.” Accordingly, Kemp is currently mulling over his options for future study. “I’ve got two offers: one is to study saxophone at the Royal College of Music in London, and the other is to study music at Oxford.”

Kemp has chosen two short pieces for his Scotsman Sessions video – “Le petit âne blanc” and “Bajo la mesa” from Ibert’s Histoires, arranged from the original piano version by French saxophone pioneer Marcel Mule. They’re pieces he knows well, and has played for several years. “They’ve got lots of character, and they’re really fun to play, especially in a duo. Claire and I can really bounce off each other.” He’s talking about his regular piano partner, Claire Haslin: “She’s one of the most fantastic accompanists in Scotland, and she works in a real duo sense, which has been excellent for my playing.” Whether it’s as a prize-winning saxophonist, a conductor, or in some as yet undiscovered musical capacity, Kemp is clearly a musician to watch closely.