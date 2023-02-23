The Rig: Second series of North Sea-set ‘eco-thriller’ gets green light

Scotland's North Sea-set “eco-thriller” The Rig is to return for a second series.

The Amazon show has been recommissioned less than two months after its worldwide launch.

Martin Compston, Emily Hamphire and Iain Glen will be among the stars returning for the new series, which will again be released on Prime Video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first series, which saw the crew members battle a mysterious supernatural force on the Kishorn Bravo rig, ended with a number of survivors being helicoptered away to safety as their base disintegrated.

An official announcement on series two said: “Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them.

"The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic series one finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.

“Series two will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters.

The production will to return to the FirstStage Studios complex in Leith, where the first series was made, this year.

Martin Compston stars as Fulmer in Amazon's thriller The Rig.

The show, made for Amazon produced by Wild Mercury Productions, will reunite Edinburgh-based writer David Macpherson with director John Strickland.

Macpherson said: “In series two, I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills, and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.”

Dan Grabiner, head of Originals UK & Northern Europe at Prime Video, said: “The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t wait to see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”

Martin Compston, Iain Glen and Emily Hampshire pictured at the premiere of The Rig in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Timms

Derek Wax, managing director of Wild Mercury, said: “We were thrilled by the audience response to series one, and can’t wait to dive back in, continuing the journey of our characters with our hugely talented cast and creative team.”

Other returning cast members include Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola and Stuart McQuarrie.

The Rig was the first major series to be made at FirstStage Studios in Leith, which was previously used for the blockbuster film Avengers: Infinity War.

Amazon returned to Leith Docks after filming wrapped on The Rig to make an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel Anansi Boys. It is said to have invested more than £50 million and created 750 jobs through the filming in Scotland of The Rig, Anansi Boys and Good Omens 2, the latter of which was made at the Pyramids studio complex in Bathgate.

Iain Glen plays offshore installation manager Magnus in The Rig, while Emily Hampshire stars as Rose, an oil industry executive and petrochemical geologist.

Isabel Davis, executive director of government agency Screen Scotland, which helped create FirstStage Studios, said: “Following the global launch of The Rig, this second commission is a massive vote of confidence in David Macpherson’s riveting scripts, its great cast and phenomenal production team, the majority of whom were Scotland-based.