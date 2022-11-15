The Proclaimers have revealed plans to stage a huge “big top” show in their native Leith next summer.

A 6000-capacity circus tent will be erected on Leith Links for the concert on 17 June.

Part of a 15 month world tour, it will be one of the biggest ever live gigs to be staged in Edinburgh by Craig and Charlie Reid.

The Leith Links gig is also believed to be the first major live concert the twins will ever have played at their birthplace, which they celebrated in one of their most famous anthems, Sunshine on Leith. It is famously played at nearby Easter Road, home of their beloved Hibernian Football Club.

Two other outdoor gigs have been confirmed by The Proclaimers for next summer – at Kelso Showground on 10 June and Queen’s Park in Glasgow on 24 June.

The shows, which will go on sale on Friday, have been confirmed ahead of a series of sold-out concerts by The Proclaimers across Scotland in the run-up to Christmas.

All three events in June will see gates open at 4pm, with Admiral Fallow, Hamish Hawk, Alas de Liona and DJ Tam Coyle confirmed as support.

The Proclaimers, who celebrated their sixtieth birthday earlier this year, returned from a Covid-enforced hiatus with an acclaimed new album, Dentures Out, in September.This year also marks the 35th anniversary of The Proclaimers’ debut album, This Is The Story.

The Proclaimers will be staging three outdoor shows in Kelso, Leith and Glasgow in June 2023. Picture: Ian West

Craig and Charlie Reid said: “We are looking forward to playing the tented shows next summer.

“These shows always have a great atmosphere and will be extra special because of the fantastic support acts.

"We’re honoured to be playing Leith Links for the first time and hope fans and locals will enjoy the occasion.”

Regular Music director Mark Mackie said: “We are delighted to announce summer 2023 shows for The Proclaimers and a big first for Leith too. These are surely going to be the shows of the summer.”

Craig and Charlie Reid released their first album as The Proclaimers in 1987.

Regular Music, which previously staged big top events on Leith Links until the 1990s, has been in talks with Leith Festival, which is staged every June, and Leith Links Community Council, about the big top show.