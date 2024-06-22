The five best folk albums to listen to over the summer holidays, including Blue Rose Code's Bright Circumstance

Scotsman music critic Jim Gilchrist selects his favourite folk albums of the year so far

Blue Rose Code: Bright Circumstance (Ronachan Songs) Jubilant, prayerful, compassionate, Caledonian soul maestro Ross Wilson’s latest iteration of his Blue Rose Code band sees his songs bursting with heart, supported by such jazz and folk luminaries as drummer Stuart Brown, saxophonist Paul Towndrow, accordionist Donald Shaw and Eddi Reader on support vocals. Read the full review here

Amy Laurenson: Strands (Own Label) Debut albums don’t come much more impressive than this exhilarating recording from Shetland pianist Amy Laurenson, 2023’s BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year. Technically accomplished, inventive and with a palpable delight in her mainly native island repertoire, she is crisply accompanied by guitarist Miguel Girão, double-bassist Rhona MacDonald and Lea Sondergaard Larsen on bodhran. Read the full review here

Bring in the Spirit (Brechin All Records) Something of an unearthed treasure this: Bring In the Spirit was instigated by the late Lionel McClelland (who sings on one track) in 2009 for a Burns anniversary concert in Dumfries’s Globe Tavern. Uniting the considerable vocal and instrumental talents of Kirsten Easdale, Rod Paterson, Gregor Lowrey, Marc Duff and Pete Clark, these long dormant recordings enjoy a welcome re-emergence. Read the full review here

Ross Couper Band: The Homeroad (Ross Couper Music) Shetland fiddler Ross Couper has played for years with The Peatbog Fairies and in his duo with Tom Oakes. This debut recording sees him with his tight quartet of pianist Michael Biggins, Sam Mabbett on melodeon and crisp drumming from Paul Jennings, augmented by bassist Duncan Lyall. Read the full review here