The Cure tour 2022: The Cure's Glasgow tour date, how to get tickets and The Cure's UK 2022 tour dates in full

The Cure tour 2022: The Cure's Glasgow tour date, how to get tickets and UK tour dates in full (Image credit: PA/Getty Images via Canva Pro)

The Cure have announced their much-awaited return to the stage next year for their 2022 European tour, with a handful of dates announced for the UK including Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The Cure’s 2022 tour around the UK and Ireland will start in Dublin and end in London, with the much-loved band headed up by musician Robert Smith to visit seven different UK and Irish locations for next year’s tour as well as a wealth of European venues.

But when are The Cure coming to Glasgow in 2022?

And how can fans of The Cure get their hands on tickets for next year’s UK tour?

Here’s everything we know about The Cure’s 2022 tour around the UK and Ireland so far, including when the band will play in Glasgow, how to get tickets for The Cure’s 2022 tour, who’s supporting The Cure on their tour and all the tour dates and locations for next December in full.

When is The Cure’s Glasgow tour date in 2022?

As part of their landmark tour across the UK and Ireland next year, The Cure will be playing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena on Sunday December 4 2022.

The Cure’s Glasgow gig will be the second time they have played in Scotland since 1992 – with the band playing Glasgow’s Summer Sessions in 2019 at Bellahouston Park alongside The Foo Fighters and Twin Atlantic.

Who will be supporting The Cure on their 2022 tour?

The Cure will be supported on their tour next winter by Scottish band and previous supporters of the British rockers, The Twilight Sad.

The Scottish post-punk/indie rock band supporting The Cure’s 2022 tour around the UK and Ireland recently announced a set of ‘Stripped Back’ shows in January 2022, with concerts in Glasgow and Edinburgh this winter.

How can I get tickets for The Cure’s 2022 UK tour?

With The Cure set to appear in Glasgow as part of its huge UK and European tour, tickets to see the band at the OVO Hydro in early December next year are likely to sell out quickly.

Tickets are set to go on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday December 8, with tickets set to become available on The Cure’s website via eventtim later this week.

Pre-sale tickets for the Glasgow gig on The Cure’s 2022 tour are expected to become available at eventtim.co.uk and Ticketmaster on Thursday at 10am, before going on general sale on Friday morning at 10am.

The Cure 2022 tour dates in full

Thursday December 1 2022 – Dublin 3Arena

Friday December 2 2022 – Belfast SSE Arena

Sunday December 4 2022 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday December 6 2022 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday December 7 2022 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thursday December 8 2022 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sunday December 11 2022 – London Wembley SSE Arena

