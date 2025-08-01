The best EIF contemporary music shows - Scotsman critic Jim Gilchrist previews the 2025 programme

Scotsman critic Jim Gilchrist picks his contemporary music highlights from this year’s EIF programme

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vołosi Part of the Festival’s Focus on Poland concert season, Vołosi are a powerful string quartet steeped who draw on styles as wildly diverse as rock, punk, folk, jazz and film music. Inveterate global troubadours, their performances can range from the lyrical to the wildly improvisational. The Hub, 9 August

Triptic Three former members of the much-loved Scottish-based quintet Moishe’s Bagel reunite to continue their exploration of global music. Award-winners all, violinist Greg Lawson, pianist-accordionist Phil Alexander and double-bassist Mario Caribé range with zest and passion through klezmer, Balkan and tango styles and beyond, as well as playing their own material. The Hub, 11 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ímar

Ímar Having emerged from Glasgow’s traditional session scene, Ímar, named after an ancient Viking leader, are an award-winning pan-Celtic quintet of Scottish, Irish and Manx musicians. Expect sparkling high energy sets from fiddle and Irish pipes, concertina, bouzouki and bodhran. The Hub, 14 August

Østerlide Norwegian nu-folk trio Østerlide bring a fresh and often strikingly beautiful slant to their native folk heritage, with vocalist Liv Ulvik’s soaring, ethereal tones cusped by guitarist Andreas Haddeland and percussionist Ulrik Ibsen Thorsrud. The Hub, 16 August

Østerlide

Up Late with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith The synth-driven soundscapes of American composer, performer and producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith have variously described by critics as “sublime” and “dreamy”. Key to her work – in addition to her own ethereal vocals – is the Buchla modular synthesiser, which she credits with creating “happy accidents”. The Hub, 16 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Catrin Finch & Aoife Ní Bhriain The duo of Welsh harpist Katrin Finch and Irish violinist-fiddler Aoife Ní Bhriain is both a marvel of contrasting yet empathetic timbres and a fine colloquy between cultures. Both musicians transcend genres, Finch adventuring well beyond classical while Ní Bhriain, lauded as a classical soloist, grew up in Dublin surrounded by traditional music. The Hub, 18 August

Canvas of Sound with Tazeen Qayyum Pakistani-born Canadian artist Tazeen Qayyum initially trained in miniature painting at the National College of Arts in Lahore, but her practice now spans a wide range of media and often incorporates live performance. In Canvas of Sound, she will create a calligraphic drawing in real time to music blending Middle Eastern rhythms and jazz from Basel Rajoub (saxophone, dulcimer and percussion) and qanun player Feras Charestan. The Hub, 21 August

William Barton The indigenous Australian composer, multi-instrumentalist and didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton is also appearing as a soloist with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Here he performs solo, featuring intriguing sounding compositions informed by elements as diverse as his Kalkadunga heritage and a youthful love of Elvis Presley, AC/DC and Vivaldi. The Hub, 23 August

Endea Owens