‘Midnights’ is the chart-topping singer’s tenth studio album and her fifth release in the last three years, following 2020’s twin release of ‘Evermore’ and ‘Folklore’ and 2021’s two rerecorded records in ‘Fearless (Taylor's Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor's Version)’.

And she’s even found time for some acting work, recently featuring in David O Russell's star-studded film ‘Amsterdam’ alongside Christian Bale, Robert De Niro and Margot Robbie.

But that’s not all - a new tour is also in the works, with details expected in the coming weeks. It will be her first since touring sixth studio album ‘Reputation’ back in 2017.

Here’s everything we know about the album, the tour, and some unfortunate website gremins.

Is Midnights out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midnights was released online at (fittingly enough) at midnight in the USA – which equated to 5am on Friday, October 21, in the UK. Swift fans got up early to have a first listen of the pop star’s new album.

But there was a further surprise, with a special ‘3am Edition’ featuring a further seven bonus songs trailed by Swift as a “chaotic surprise”.

There has been no shortage of exciting news for Taylor Swift fans this week.

Taking to Twitter, the dinger revealed: "Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13."

"I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now"

What extra tracks are on the 3am edition?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new tracks exclusive to the 3am edition are: 'The Great War', 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky', 'Paris', 'High Infidelity', 'Glitch', 'Would've, Could've, Should've', and 'Dear Reader'.

They join the 13 tracks on Midnights, namely: ‘Lavender Haze’, 'Maroon', 'Anti-Hero', ‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey, ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’, 'Midnight Rain', 'Question...?', 'Vigilante S**t', 'Bejeweled', ‘Labyrinth’, ‘Karma’, ‘Sweet Nothing’, 'Mastermind'.

Will there be a UK tour including a Scottish date?

Taylor Swift revealed this week that she would be embarking on a UK tour next year, although the dates have not yet been confirmed.

Her last visit to the UK was supposed to be an ‘exclusive’ appearance at the BST Hyde Park series of concerts, which was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

News that there will be a full tour this time means fans are hoping for at least one Scottish date – set to be Swift’s first visit to the country since her ‘1989’ tour back in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swift missed Scotland out of her last UK in 2017, in support of her ‘Reputation’ album.

How can I get pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift’s UK tour?

Earlier this week, a post on Swift’s official UK website stated that fans who pre-order the imminent album will receive a pre-sale code to access tickets for “yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates”.

The post explained: “If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again. Pre-sale details and further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supplied at checkout, so you’ll have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch.

“Eligible orders need to be placed before 5am BDT on 21st October to be eligible for pre-sale code access.”

So, according to the post the time limit to register for a pre-sale code has passed, but those who missed out may get another chance after the rush to sign up cause Swift’s website to crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is Taylor Swift’s website down?

Taylor Swift’s UK website swiftly crashed immeditely after the announcement of the upcoming UK tour.

It has remained down for the last three days, with visitors greeted by the message “Sorry – we’re experienceing a large number of requests for this site. Please try again shortly.”

Fans now hope that there will be a further period where they can register for pre-sale access.

Should this be the case, presale access will be vailable here when the site returns.