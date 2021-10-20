Tattoo chief vows to shed its 'tartan and shortbread' image as comeback plans for 2022 are revealed

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has been staged at Edinburgh Castle since 1950. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Major General Buster Howes, who was appointed chief executive last year, has revealed plans to light up the castle esplanade for the first time and deploy state-of-the-art digital mapping technology to transform the look of Edinburgh Castle during each performance.

He has declared that the planned return of the Tattoo next August after a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus would mark “a new era” for the event, which has been staged at Edinburgh Castle esplanade since 1950.

A more dramatic beginning and finale for the show is promised as part of an overhaul which is expected to see more of Scotland’s up and coming musicians offered the chance to perform.

The changes are aimed at shaking up the event’s “staid” image and attracting more people to attend the Tattoo on a regular basis.

However the show is expected to run for nearly half an hour less than in recent years and will have shorter sequences when it returns in 2022.

Major General Howes has also pledged that the Tattoo is aiming to become a “net zero” event on or before 2030.

The first tickets are expected to go on sale next month, while a new membership scheme has been launched today which will allow fans of the event the chance to get priority booking before a full public sale opens.

The 2020 Tattoo was cancelled weeks into the Covid crisis in the UK, along with Edinburgh’s other summer festivals. The esplanade event had been due to make a comeback this August, but was cancelled again due to a lack of certainty over what Covid restrictions would be in place in the city by then.

When the call-off was announced in May, the finger of blame was pointed at the UK Government for refusing to under-write the potential cost of an eleventh-hour cancellation. The Scottish Government had been prepared to allow it to go ahead on a reduced-capacity basis, however work on its spectator stands normally begins in May.

Major General Howes said: "While the esplanade has been dark, we’ve set out to reinvigorate who and what we are, and to develop a fresh, bold and dynamic brand that will deliver an even more thrilling event for our audiences.

“Whilst preserving that which makes the Tattoo iconic and unique, we’ll be increasingly innovative with the show, we are investing more in its production and have recruited new board members and world-class appointments to our management team to imaginatively enable these exciting development.”

Peter Lederer, chair of the Tattoo board, said: ““This is a bold, refreshed approach for the Tattoo as we all look ahead to the show’s return next summer.

“I’m very proud of the resilience and creativity shown by the whole team as we bounce back from the challenges of the pandemic and help to play our part in the recovery of the wider live events industry.