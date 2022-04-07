The Top Secret Drum Corps are expected to be one of the main attractions at this year's Tattoo.

The Top Secret Drum Corps, one of the event’s biggest crowd-pleasers, will be returning when it is staged for the first time in three years this summer.

Famed for their precision drumming displays and dazzling special effects, the group have been regular visitors to the Tattoo since making their debut in 2003.

The return of the group has been confirmed ahead of a major revamp of the event which has been promised for this year.

The Top Secret Drum Corps will be making a return to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August. Picture: Mark Owens

Chief executive Buster Howes, who is overseeing his first event, has previously vowed that the event would be shedding its “tartan and shortbread" image as part of drive to attract a younger, more Scottish audience in future.

As part of a radical shake-up for the way the event is organised, the Tattoo has appointed its first creative director, New Zealand-born Michael Braithwaite, and a senior production consultant, Harry Guthrie.

Details of this year’s show, which will be staged from 5-27 August, have previously been kept under wraps, other than an announcement that it will have be staged under a theme of “voices.”

The event’s comeback production is expected to have a heavy focus on how people around the world can be connected through spoken word, song, writing, music and dance.

Mr Braithwaite said: “We can’t wait to make our triumphant return this year and I’m thrilled that The Top Secret Drum Corps will be front and centre when we do so.

“They are one of the most dazzling drumming acts in the world and their sensational performance will light up what’s sure to be another incredible spectacular throughout August.

"Whether you’re excited to return to the esplanade or keen to experience the Tattoo for the first time, I’d urge people across the country to get their tickets and get set to be wowed by the show.