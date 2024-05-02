One question has been at the forefront of my mind since it became increasingly clear that Humza Yousaf’s time in office as First Minister was coming to an end.

There is unlikely to be a swift answer as to whether his departure will make it more or less likely the extra investment in culture promised by the First Minister will materialise. But the question will no doubt be weighing on the minds of those running organisations ahead of one of the most critical periods for the industry in modern times.

Even before Mr Yousaf announced his resignation, Creative Scotland was already facing a £47.5 million black hole to meet demand for long-term funding when key decisions are made this autumn.

Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti with First Minister Minister Humza Yousaf and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, honorary president of the Fringe Society at the Scottish Government's festivals reception. Picture Andrew Perry

The sense of impending doom across the cultural landscape is, of course, a far cry from October last year when Mr Yousaf triumphantly announced his Government would “more than double” its investment in culture.

Given the pressure to respond to a growing “perfect storm” of budget pressures, rising costs and reduced income crippling organisations, Mr Yousaf’s intervention should have been the moment to kick-start a real cultural recovery.

With Creative Scotland’s government funding hovering around just above the £60m mark in recent years, and the government spending more than £194m in total on culture in 2023, the First Minister’s pledge appeared, at least initially, to be the moment the sector had waited for. If only things were that simple.

Right from the outset, the promise to deliver an additional £100m, made in the same speech at the SNP’s conference, did not add up and came up well short.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to the Thistle Foundation in Edinburgh. Picture: Robert Perry/Getty Images

It was also accompanied with a crucial caveat that it would be delivered within five years. However, importantly, this covered the period of Creative Scotland’s long-awaited “multi-year funding programme”, which will play a huge part in shaping the nation’s cultural landscape.

Hopes of clarity over how much the Government would commit to this programme dwindled with its Budget announcement in December. Instead, there was a vague promise of £25m of the £100m being delivered in 2025/26 – the first year of Creative Scotland’s programme – but with no confirmed detail of what its share would be.

Even worse, the Government has suggested that restoring Creative Scotland’s budget – quietly cut by 10 per cent weeks before Mr Yousaf’s speech – somehow represented the “first step” to delivering on his promises.

The most pressing issue for Creative Scotland has been whether it will have any idea of its future budgets before it has to decide on that vital funding programme in October. All the indications I’ve had have suggested that will not be the case, even though that scenario is the one Creative Scotland has been seeking to avoid.

The Girls of Slender Means is currently being staged at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh. Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic

In hindsight, it would have been better not to dangle the prospect of additional funding if there was intention to actually deliver on it. But there is still time to pull the industry back from the brink.