53% of UK consumers with a music streaming subscription have a Spotify account, compared to a combined 48% with either Amazon Prime Music or Amazon Unlimited. It’s certainly one of the most popular music streaming option in the UK and in various other countries around the world, offering both free and paid subscription options.

What has always set Spotify apart is the service’s ability to recommend music very well based on your music tastes, gathering huge amounts of data from its users to predict what they would like to listen to.

This data is fun to review for many people, with Spotify making it public to users in-app via its yearly Spotify Unwrapped round-ups. Other services, like the most-recent Spotify Pie Chart, offer similar services.

Other than these personalised recommendations, Spotify also ranks the top albums, songs, and more according to your current location and on global charts. If you’re looking to stay up with the latest trends in music, this is a good place to start.

Here are the top 10 albums streamed in the UK this week, between Monday June 6th and Sunday June 12th.

1. Harry's House, Harry Styles As an artist, Harry Styles has 72,729,303 monthly listeners on Spotify and that popularity is reflected in his latest album's place in the charts. Harry's House is holding steady in the number one spot on Spotify's UK charts.

2. =, Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran made history with his song, Shape of You, which is the mos streamed song on Spotify with over three billion streams. His album, =, is second on this list, featuring songs like Bad Habits and Shiver.

3. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar As the fifth album from Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has been highly acclaimed by critics and the general public alike. The album features various introspective songs, touching on his own personal insecurities and worries.

4. Hounds Of Love, Kate Bush The first album to make this list that wasn't released this year, Kate Bush's 1985 album marked the return of Kate Bush to commercial success, after the relative disappointing results of The Dreaming from 1982.