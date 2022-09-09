‘Spellbinding’ coins will celebrate Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone anniversary

It depicts the young wizard and will be available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website later this month.

It is the first of four coins – modelled by Ffion Gwillim at the Royal Mint – featuring the work of Jim Kay, the artist who created a fully illustrated edition of the debut Harry Potter novel.

The other coins will feature the Hogwarts Express, Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts.

The Harry Potter Collection, a coin collection released by the Royal Mint to celebrate 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone. Picture: The Royal Mint/PA Wire

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing.

The Mint will reveal the launch date for the new coin across its social channels in the coming weeks, but collectors and Harry Potter enthusiasts can register for updates on its website.