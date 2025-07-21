Sparks, Edinburgh review: 'a delightful deep-dive of a concert'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beloved brotherly duo Sparks have released so many albums over the last 55 years that, at one point during this delightful deep dive of a concert, younger sibling Russell needed to draw on their audience’s encyclopedic knowledge in the finer points of their chronology. Russell and Ron Mael are both now in their late-70s – though looking, acting and performing much younger – yet have never rested on laurels.

Sparks PIC: Munachi Osegbu

The art of the album is still what drives them and they have a new offering, Mad!, to show off. As to the rest of the set, well that is half the fun (and, occasionally, frustration) of a Sparks set – you never quite know where they will roam in their vast catalogue for inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took them 50 years to write an obvious curtain raiser so now they’re gonna use it. Following a pause to soak in the enthusiastic and respectful applause, they launched with So May We Start, from their movie musical Annette. To which the only reply can be: Absolutely.

Next, they warmed up with the staccato rhyming couplets of recent single Do Things My Own Way. But it quickly transpired that the duo were in a Seventies frame of mind, excavating the light rock opera of Reinforcements, klezmer stomp of Goofing Off and, best of all, rocking out with their ace four-piece backing band on the beefy power pop of Whippings And Apologies from their second album A Woofer in Tweeter’s Clothing.