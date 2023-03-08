From young trumpeter Daniel Migliosi to the eclectic Tele-Port ensemble, a weekend of music organised by the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival promises an intriguing snapshot of Luxembourg’s vibrant jazz scene, writes Jim Gilchrist

When we talk about Luxembourg, the usual well-worn facts emerge: one of the smallest countries in the world but also the second richest (in terms of GDP per capita), while, so far as music is concerned, those of a certain age may nurse fond memories of our radios glued to Radio Luxembourg for our essential diet of pop music. But jazz?

Yet, as a forthcoming weekend organised by Edinburgh International Jazz & Blues Festival will demonstrate, Luxembourg can boast a vibrant contemporary jazz scene, embracing eclectic influences. SPARK: Jazz From Luxembourg, running from 24-26 March at Edinburgh’s St Bride’s Centre, will spotlight some of the duchy’s brightest talents in joint programmes with notable home players.

Why Luxembourg? As Fiona Alexander, producer at Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival points out, Scottish musicians have been establishing links there for some time. Saxophonist Konrad Wiszniewski, for instance, began playing with Luxembourgian percussionist Pascal Schumacher and bassist Marc Demuth years ago, while more recently bassist David Bowden met the drummer Michel Meis when they were among six young multinational musicians touring and playing residences through the Criss Cross Europe project.

Luxembourg's Teleport "flit between European folk, American jazz and minimalism and Eastern music." PIC: Mike Zenari

“You know how sometimes you get that really exciting creative bond?” says Alexander. “David and Michel worked really well together, then Michel came to the jazz festival last year and that kind of opened our eyes, again, to the quality of jazz in Luxembourg, the range of musicians and also that Kultur | Ix [Arts Council Luxembourg] are really cultivating the jazz scene, giving lots of opportunities to musicians, and we thought it would be good to build on all that.

“Over the years we have promoted individual Luxembourgian artists for the Edinburgh Jazz Festival, and then we had some audience development money from the PLACE (Platforms for Creative Excellence) programme between City of Edinburgh Council, the Scottish Government and the Edinburgh Festivals.”

Hence SPARK. The programme kicks off in no uncertain manner on the Friday night as Luxembourg’s Tele-Port – who, as their name suggests, flit between European folk, American jazz and minimalism and Eastern music for their eclectic mix – join Glasgow’s full-on “doom jazzers” AKU!

The Saturday afternoon at St Bride’s features two pianists both mingling contemporary jazz with other genres: Scotland’s Dave Milligan is well known for straddling jazz and folk, while Jean-Philippe Koch’s award-winning Dock In Absolute combines prog-jazz with classical influences. Audiences beyond Edinburgh will also be able to enjoy this particular double-bill as it will tour to Glasgow’s Mackintosh Church and the Blue Lamp in Aberdeen (as part of Aberdeen Jazz Festival).

Alexander confesses to being particularly excited about the young trumpeter Daniel Migliosi, who makes his Scottish debut with pianist Peter Johnstone’s trio in an exciting Saturday evening bill opened by another award-winner, saxophonist Helena Kay and their trio.

The Sunday programme kicks off with young Glasgow trombonist Anoushka Nanguy’s new band NooVision, incorporating groove-driven elements of jazz, hip-hop, Latin and much else, while saxophonist Wiszniewski and bassist Demuth renew their musical partnership to potent effect.

The weekend closes with another reunion – that of Glasgow bassist David Bowden, well known for his work with Mezcla, the Fergus McCreadie Trio and much else, and drummer Michel Meis, as they meet for the third time to further develop the empathy they have for each other’s music. Opening the evening will be three familiar and habitually inventive Scots names: reedsman Martin Kershaw, guitarist Graeme Stephen and drummer Corrie Dick.

So creative spark is likely to be the order of the day in this eponymously titled mini-festival, and Alexander hopes that some of the Scottish players involved will later be able to reciprocate in Luxembourg, as did Bowden with Criss Cross Europe.

“As we survey the jazz world we are amazed by the quality of some the European jazz scenes,” she says, “and it’s a thrill to offer this very special snapshot of one of the most exciting places for jazz in 2023.”